Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,572,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,879,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.56. 12,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

