Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 311,616 shares of company stock worth $18,810,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. 109,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $163.89.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

