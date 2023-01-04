Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $666.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 711,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

