Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

