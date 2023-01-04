HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,610 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.23% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 80,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About HumanCo Acquisition

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

