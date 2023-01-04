Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $841.85 million and $10.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00030829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

