Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,286,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,039 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 753,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 729,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,072. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 66.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

