IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,284. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38.

