IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 161 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

