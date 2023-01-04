IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5,068.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $323.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.