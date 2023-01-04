IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $32.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

