IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 30,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

