Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 1,488 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $19,284.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $102,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 441,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.