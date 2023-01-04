Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 23,348 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zuora Trading Up 1.5 %
ZUO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 1,152,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,162. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.80.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
