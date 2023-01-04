Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISPO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspirato presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 96.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Inspirato Stock Performance

About Inspirato

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,716. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.