International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSE THM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile



International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

