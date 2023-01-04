Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given New SEK 135 Price Target at UBS Group

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from SEK 140 to SEK 135 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.
