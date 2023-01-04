Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

