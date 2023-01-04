Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
