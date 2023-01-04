Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VBF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg purchased 2,000 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

