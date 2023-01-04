Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
VMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 197,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.91.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
