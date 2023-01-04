Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

