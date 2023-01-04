Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:VVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
