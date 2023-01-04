Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

