Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 387,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 284,099 call options.

FXI traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 3,342,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,111,133. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

