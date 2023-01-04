IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $29,107.95 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00474722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.06 or 0.02194853 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.72 or 0.30377372 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

