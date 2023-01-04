iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,716,096 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.