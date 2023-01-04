iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91.

