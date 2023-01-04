iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.74. Approximately 56,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $9,712,000.

