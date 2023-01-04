iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 2.55% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Performance

ISCG opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.