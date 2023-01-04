iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,183 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 152,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

