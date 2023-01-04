iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,637.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,278,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,505,000 after acquiring an additional 159,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.