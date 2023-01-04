iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,088,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 384,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.17. 2,351,457 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.