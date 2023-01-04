iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 199.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.71.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

