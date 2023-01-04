iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

