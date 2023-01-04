iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Boosted by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for 1.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $264.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.