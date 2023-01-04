Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.66. 10,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 244,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

