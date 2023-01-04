Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 376,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 846,048 shares.The stock last traded at $39.68 and had previously closed at $34.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 647,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 425,611 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

