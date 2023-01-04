Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 853,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,083. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

