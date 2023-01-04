Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and $54,975.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00740557 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,571.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.