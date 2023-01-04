JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.24 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $46.24 million and $1.13 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

