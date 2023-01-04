Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Up 1.6%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 1,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This is a positive change from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

