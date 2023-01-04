Joystick (JOY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.44 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Joystick has a total market cap of $62.44 million and $138,140.34 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.36886357 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96,603.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

