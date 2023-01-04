Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $128,284.91 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00233904 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.36886357 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96,603.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

