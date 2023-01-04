JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:JAGI traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 376 ($4.53). The stock had a trading volume of 92,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,564. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.55. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.47).

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

In related news, insider Dean Buckley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £75,250 ($90,662.65).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.