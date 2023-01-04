JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.12

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. JUNO has a total market cap of $74.27 million and $295,496.90 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00446046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.02230444 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.60 or 0.30473455 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,140,414 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.