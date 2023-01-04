Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 591,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of KALU traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. 489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,536. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

