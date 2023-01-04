Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Update

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 624,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Kaman by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Trading Down 0.2 %

Kaman stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 289,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,888. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.99%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

