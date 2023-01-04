Keep Network (KEEP) Price Up 12% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $68.70 million and $696,699.96 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
