Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.05

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 93159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.