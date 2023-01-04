Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 262.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group to a “sell” rating and set a $45.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
KGSPF opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
Read More
