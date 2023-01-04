Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,325.94. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,234.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

